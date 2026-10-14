UAE's PureHealth spends Dh41 million on community initiatives, reaching 473,000 people

Healthcare group reports 116% rise in beneficiaries across UAE and UK operations
UAE healthcare group PureHealth spent Dh41 million on community initiatives in 2025, reaching approximately 473,000 people across its UAE and UK operations, according to its latest Sustainability and Social Impact Report.
The number of people benefiting from the group’s community programmes increased by 116 per cent compared to the previous year, while the number of volunteers rose by 88 per cent to nearly 9,000.
PureHealth also retained the highest possible AAA environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating from MSCI for the second consecutive year, scoring approximately 30 per cent above the industry average.
Alongside its community spending, PureHealth pledged Dh50 million to the Life Endowment campaign launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
The initiative aims to support medical treatment for vulnerable patients living with chronic diseases.
The group also continued developing PureHeroes, a national healthcare volunteering platform established in partnership with Emirates Foundation.
PureHealth reported an 11 per cent reduction in its direct and energy-related greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2024.
The group also introduced its first on-site solar installation at SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City.
According to the report, the installation generated more than 1,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity and helped avoid approximately 330 tonnes of carbon emissions.
Around 3,000 tonnes of waste were also recycled during the year.
The initiatives form part of PureHealth’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.
The report also highlighted the group’s efforts to develop its workforce.
Employees completed approximately 834,000 hours of training in 2025, an increase of 30 per cent compared to the previous year.
PureHealth currently employs nearly 5,300 Emiratis, while 146 participants graduated from its Emirati Development Centre during the year.
Women represent 66 per cent of the group’s workforce and hold 34 per cent of leadership positions.
The number of People of Determination employed across its UAE and UK operations also increased by 59 per cent, reaching 500.
Meanwhile, PureHealth spent Dh3.76 billion with local suppliers in 2025, supporting businesses and the UAE’s National In-Country Value programme.
Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said the company’s responsibilities extend beyond providing healthcare services.
“Longevity is about more than extending life, it is about creating the conditions for people and communities to thrive for generations to come,” she said.
The group said it will continue investing in community health, clean energy and workforce development as part of its long-term sustainability plans.