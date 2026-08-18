Abu Dhabi launches Healthy Horizons to support preventive care for Emirati senior citizens

New Abu Dhabi programme boosts preventive care and active ageing for Emirati seniors
PureHealth and the Family Development Foundation have launched Healthy Horizons, a new programme aimed at supporting preventive healthcare and healthy ageing among Emirati senior citizens in Abu Dhabi.
The initiative focuses on early detection of health risks, timely medical support and helping senior citizens remain connected to healthcare services.
It is being delivered in collaboration with Emirates Foundation, Active Abu Dhabi and PureHealth entities SEHA, SEHA CLINICS, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) and SAKINA.
Through Healthy Horizons, senior citizens will have access to free preventive health screenings, specialist-led workshops and guided physical activities.
The programme focuses on several areas important to older adults, including geriatric medicine, chronic disease management, eye health, sleep quality and mental wellbeing.
Participants will also receive guidance on accessing PureHealth’s clinical network when further medical care or follow-up is required.
The initiative includes support for senior citizens to use Pura, PureHealth’s AI-powered health application, helping them access services and remain connected to their care digitally.
Fatima Aziz Al Marzouqi, Social Clubs Officer at Barakat Al Dar, part of the Family Development Foundation, said the initiative supports the physical and mental wellbeing of senior citizens while improving their access to healthcare.
“Barakat Al Dar Social Club empowers senior citizens and residents to lead more active, engaged lives,” she said.
“We do this by strengthening family connections and building closer ties within the community.”
Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said preventive care can play an important role in helping senior citizens maintain their health and independence.
“Sustainable healthcare is not only about treating illness. It is about early intervention, community resilience and enabling seniors to remain active participants in society,” she said.
Initial activities have already begun, including free screenings and support for senior citizens registering on the Pura platform.
A total of 54 trained volunteers from PureHeroes, a national healthcare volunteering platform launched by Emirates Foundation and PureHealth, have also contributed more than 270 service hours to the programme.
Healthy Horizons complements other senior healthcare services in Abu Dhabi, including the Barakatna Clinic launched by SSMC in December 2025 in partnership with the Department of Community Development and Family Development Foundation.
The programme also supports the UAE’s National Policy for Senior Citizens and the Barakatna initiative, which aims to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of senior citizens.
Healthy Horizons will continue to expand into additional communities, with plans to increase screening coverage and strengthen digital follow-up for participants.