Father of Emirati who died in Thailand motorcycle accident reveals what happened
Abu Dhabi: The father of a 36-year-old Emirati man who died in a motorcycle accident in Thailand has confirmed that his son was not involved in a collision with another vehicle, but fell from his motorcycle while riding.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Yousuf Al Ali said his son, Ahmed Yousuf Al Ali, was on holiday with his family in Thailand when the accident occurred. He stressed that no other party was involved and described his son's death as God's will and destiny.
The grieving father said Ahmed was his eldest son and remembered him as a man of good character whose kindness and noble qualities had earned him the love and respect of those who knew him.
Ahmed was married and had five children.
His father confirmed that the relevant UAE authorities had followed up on the incident. The funeral of the deceased was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, November 22, with burial at Bani Yas Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.
Accident in Phuket
The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, November 19, in the Kathu district of Thailand's Phuket province.
According to local police reports, Ahmed was riding his motorcycle along Phra Barami Road towards Patong when he lost control at the Go-Kart curve at approximately 10.42pm.
Preliminary investigations and witness accounts indicated that he fell onto the road while negotiating the bend.
Emergency responders took him to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.
Thai police said they were continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.