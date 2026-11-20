Police investigate fatal crash at a notorious bend on Phra Barami Road in Phuket
Dubai: A 36-year-old Emirati man has died in a motorcycle accident in Thailand’s Phuket province after losing control of his bike while negotiating a bend on Thursday night, local police reported.
The accident occurred at approximately 10.42pm on November 19 at the Go-Kart curve on Phra Barami Road in Kathu district, on the route towards Patong.
According to the initial police investigation, the man was riding a motorcycle registered in Nakhon Si Thammarat province when he lost control while navigating the curve and fell onto the road.
Emergency responders rushed the critically injured rider to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj.
Kathu Police were notified of the accident by hospital staff at approximately 11.07pm. Officers subsequently examined the scene, where they found the motorcycle near the entrance to the Go-Kart Speedway.
Investigators documented marks on the road and traces of blood as part of their examination.
At 11.57pm, the hospital notified police that the Emirati man had died from his injuries.
Preliminary witness accounts indicated that the motorcyclist had lost control while negotiating the bend.
Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.