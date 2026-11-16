GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

11 dead in Thailand fire

Sixteen people treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries from broken glass

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In this image taken with a smart phone and provided by the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, rescue workers remove victims from the scene of a fire at a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor of a residential building in Phuket, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.
In this image taken with a smart phone and provided by the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, rescue workers remove victims from the scene of a fire at a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor of a residential building in Phuket, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.
AP

Bangkok: A fire raged through a four-storey shophouse on Thailand’s resort island of Phuket early Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police said.

The blaze began around 3:30 am at a commercial building housing a restaurant and rented accommodations, a police officer from Phuket’s Patong community told AFP.

“Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control and found 11 people dead”, including Thais and Myanmar nationals, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, said the officer, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media.

Sixteen people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries from broken glass, he added.

Thailand’s approach to health and safety regulations - particularly in bars and nightclubs - has long raised concerns.

In July, a crowded Bangkok bar was engulfed in flames and smoke, killing around 40 people after an electrical short circuit triggered the blaze, authorities said.

A fire tore through the capital’s Santika club during New Year celebrations in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Carmelle from the Philippines after winning the final of the Eurovision Asia 2026 Song Contest, in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Philippines teen wins Eurovision's first Asia contest

3m read
Etihad brings 3-room 'Residence' on Bangkok flights

Etihad brings 3-room 'Residence' on Bangkok flights

2m read
Emirates Holidays customers can redeem their offers by simply presenting their vouchers and a copy of their passport at the reception of the participating mall or outlet to collect their Welcome Package.

Emirates Holidays adds new perks for Thailand trips

2m read
US Navy personnel set to enjoy Phuket after months in Arabian Sea

US carrier anchors off Thailand for rest and recreation

1m read