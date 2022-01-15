Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest health-care network, has won two prestigious nursing awards: The Nursing Informatics Unit of the Year 2020-2021 award, announced at the GCC eHealth Workforce Development Conference, and the Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality, presented to Seha’s Ghayathi Hospital.
Aysha Al Mahri, group chief nursing officer at Seha, said: “Nurses are the foundation of our network. Representing the largest portion of our workforce, they play a crucial role in elevating the patient experience. Beyond their multifaceted and continuously evolving role, it is the care and compassion of nurses that often leaves a lasting impression on our patients. We are incredibly proud that our nurses’ commitment to excellent patient care is being recognised through these awards. They are a testament to our world-class nursing team’s hard work, devotion and dedication.”
Seha’s Nursing Unit was awarded the title of Nursing Informatics Unit of the Year 2020-2021 at the GCC eHealth Workforce Development Conference. Nursing Informatics is part of Seha’s nursing services and was established to focus on the future use of technology within nursing practise and its benefits for patients. The award aims to promote nursing informatics and the future of nursing within a new era of technology and innovation, utilising big data and artificial intelligence within healthcare services.
The second recent achievement for the Seha nursing team was Ghayathi Hospital, a Seha Healthcare Facility in the Al Dhafra Region, receiving the NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality. This is an annual award that honors nursing excellence and recognises the best-performing hospital in each category. Achieving and maintaining overall excellence in nursing performance measures shows the significant commitment of the organisation to enhancing patient-centred care quality.
Samah Mahmoud, group deputy chief nursing and Allied Health director at Seha, said: “We are incredibly proud to demonstrate the rich capabilities of Seha’s nurses. Seh’s Nursing Unit focuses on structured practices, highlighting innovation and digital health as we look towards the future of nursing and health care.”