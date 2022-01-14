Dubai: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest health care network, has closed down its COVID-19 Drive-through PCR testing Centre at Port Rashid in Dubai.
People who are required to take COVID-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are encouraged to book appointments at other SEHA facilities using its app.
SEHA centres are open from 10am to 8pm every day. For full details on the location of your nearest SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center, please visit https://www.seha.ae/screening-locations/.