Abu Dhabi: Those seeking RT-PCR tests at Abu Dhabi drive-through centres have good news. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest health-care network, has updated the operational hours for its COVID-19 drive-through test centres across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and will now be open on all seven days a week. The timings for the centres is 8am-10pm throughout the week.
The decision has come as part of Seha’s commitment to provide patients with the highest level of customer services and support for their PCR testing needs.
Seha provides a wide range of COVID-19 drive-through service centres at Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina and Rabdan in Abu Dhabi, as well as at Al Ain’s Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah.
For more information about the working hours of leading Seha facilities, please call 80050 or visit www.SEHA.ae