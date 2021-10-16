Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has started providing the influenza (flu) vaccine to residents in Abu Dhabi in line with the ‘Immunize Yourself, Protect Your Community’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health.
Available at all SEHA facilities
SEHA is offering the flu vaccine to all residents across all its health centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Those wishing to receive the vaccination can call the SEHA call centre 80050 or through the SEHA App to schedule an appointment, either at one of its health centres, or through SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centres.
Reducing health risks
Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services at SEHA, said: “While many of us are starting to see life return to normal, it’s important that we stay alert of other viruses, such as seasonal influenza. We are urging everybody, particularly those in high-risk groups, to take their flu vaccine this year as this can reduce the risk of severe flu symptoms and lessen the chances of having serious flu-related complications that require hospitalisation.”
Home service
SEHA also offers the flu vaccine through a home visit service in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain that costs Dh350 per visit regardless of how many people requesting the vaccine. The booking can be made via the number 027116091 in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain via the number 027111502. Vaccines are also available for companies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain by calling the same number.