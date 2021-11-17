Abu Dhabi: Al Ain’s Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Centre now offers the latest CT scan for patients, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
CT scan — short for Computer Tomography — is a non-invasive, state-of-the-art medical imaging technique used to obtain detailed images of the body so that doctors can swiftly diagnose patients before treatment.
Dr Omar Al Jaberi, chief medical officer at SEHA, said: “In line with the strategic objectives of SEHA to provide world-class healthcare services to our patients, we have recently added the latest CT scan services at the Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Centre in Al Ain. The addition of this healthcare technology will help in providing easy access to state-of-the art diagnostic services that will in turn contribute to early diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.”
How the scan helps
Dr Hesham Al Gazzar, SEHA’s chair of radiology, said: “Having this CT scan in [a primary] care setting enables us to provide quick results for patients. In fact, patients visiting Oud Al Touba will be able to get their results within 24 hours... The equipment we are introducing will help us to detect pulmonary, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic and neurological disorders as well as sinuses, ear, nose, and throat abnormalities. The device provides clearer images even in complex anatomical areas of the body, such as the base of the skull.”
The new CT scan service is the most recent addition to the clinic. It also houses an endoscopy unit that uses advanced optics and image-corrective sensors colonoscopies, and upper and lower gastrointestinal endoscopies for the diagnosis of digestive abnormalities and illnesses.
Clinic timings and services
The clinic is open to patients from Saturday to Thursday, 7am to 10:30pm, offering care in family medicine, general medicine, chronic diseases, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, gastroenterology, neurology, ear, nose and throat, diabetes, endocrinology, urology, dermatology, cardiology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, mental health services, nutrition, vision examination and dental services.
The facility also provides premarital screening and counselling, prevention examinations, pre-university screening, health examinations for women and child, hearing screening, cardiac imaging tests, cardiac stress tests, radiology, ultrasound, mammography, and paediatric and adult vaccinations.