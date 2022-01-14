Dubai: Intersec, the world-leading emergency services, security and safety event, returns to Dubai on Sunday, promising visitors its most comprehensive world-class conference programme yet, with cybersecurity and technology issues at the top of its agenda.
Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 16-18, the 23rd edition of the show will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and will be staged under the theme of ‘Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety and security of future generations’.
As part of the conference, an outstanding programme addressing the industry’s most vital discussions will be delivered by six action-packed content pillars: Global Security Leaders’ Summit, Protecting Future Connected Cities and Citizens, Agile First Responders, Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure, Cyber Lab and a KSA Focus Day.
Attendees can expect to hear from hundreds of renowned speakers from public and private sectors, including international experts such as General (retired) Sir Nick Carter, former head of the British Armed forces, Sir Alex Younger, former MI6 chief of the Secret Intelligence Service and FC, a renowned ethical hacker, who will be speaking in the region for the first time.
They will also have access to unique discussions between regional and global leaders, technical breakthroughs, proven strategies, and productive spaces for meaningful and productive learning, in addition to networking and collaboration.
Registration can be done at www.intersecexpo.com.