Dubai: On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share clips showing orcas swimming in Dubai waters.
According to Sheikh Hamdan's post, the clip was taken 24 kilometres off shore in Dubai.
The first video shared on the Dubai Crown Prince’s Instagram Stories, shows an orca swimming in the deep waters. In the second clip, a pod of several orcas majestically swimming around the boat can be seen.
Orcas are toothed whales belonging to the oceanic dolphin family, of which it is the largest member. They are known for their black-and-white patterned body and are also known as killer whales
Shaikh Hamdan, who currently has over 13 million followers, is popular on social media for his animal videos and in the past has shared clips rescuing gazelles, oryxes and hedgehogs. He has also shared videos releasing sea turtles.