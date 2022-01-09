On Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a clip showing an aerial view of Dubai. According to Sheikh Hamdan's post, the clip is from the documentary film called 'Awaken'.
The clip got over 171,000 views on Instagram within the first two hours of it being posted.
Sheikh Hamdan, @faz3, shared the clip on his social media channels, which features Dubai’s iconic landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Road and more.
The Dubai Crown Prince captioned the post: “#Dubai, the city that knows no limits. Scenes from @awakenfilm.”
The feature film called ‘Awaken’ is directed by Tom Lowe.