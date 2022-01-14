Ajman: Some roads in Ajman will be temporarily closed tomorrow in view of the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations by the Ministry of Interiors.
Ajman Police posted on their social media platform a map showing the roads that would be closed from 2pm to 6pm tomorrow. Members of the public have been advised to pay attention to the temporary road-closure notices and plan their journeys accordingly.
Ajman police will provide alternative and safe routes for all road users and traffic patrols will be deployed to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic.
Tomorrow’s celebrations will include displays and parades by police teams, vehicles, aircraft, a show by the police’s K9 dog unit, artistic and musical performances and a display by the Emirates Knights Aerobatics team.
Ajman Police General Command has invited the public to attend the ceremony on Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, opposite Ajman Saray hotel.