Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 1,772 new COVID-19 cases of, taking the overall tally in the country to 525,567.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 156,940 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents.
Three more deaths from the deadly virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 1,596.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,769 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 506,020 of total recovered patients.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.