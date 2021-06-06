Abu Dhabi: In a bid to aid residents, two of Abu Dhabi’s top officials directly fielded calls to the health authorities of the emirate.
Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman at the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, DoH Undersecretary, answered queries regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures and quarantine procedures. While reassuring the callers, the officials also listened to suggestions for improving the health sector.
The two officials provided clarification to the callers on a range of health regulations, including where to go for a follow-up COVID-19 PCR test and on which days to get tested.
A video clip released on social media shows the officials patiently interacting with the callers.
These efforts are part of Abu Dhabi Government’s ‘In the Field’ initiative, which aims to create closer links between residents and the government. The goal of this initiative is to allow policymakers to better understand people’s needs and thereby increase service quality.