Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today chaired a Cabinet meeting to review the latest developments with regard to supporting the medical sector in the fight against COVID-19.
“The worst has passed and the UAE worked as one team during the pandemic. The result is a global excellence in handling the crisis,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said that the Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the UAE Gender Balance Council and the appointment of 11 new judges in the federal courts.
Read more
- Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy launches sports endowment in Dubai
- Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest pop culture festival: POPC Live!
- Mansour bin Zayed approves Abu Dhabi judicial body’s new strategic plan for 2021-2023
- Emirati Women’s Day 2021: Celebrating the role of women in leisure and entertainment sector across Abu Dhabi
The Cabinet has also approved the regulations governing medical and pharmaceutical products in the country. “Our end goal is to ensure the quality and presence of all our medical needs throughout the year and across the country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.