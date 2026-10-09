Persistent cough, breathlessness? UAE campaign highlights serious lung conditions

Dr. Bassam Mahboub, Vice-President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS), said: “Pulmonary fibrosis care is at an important point of transition. We are moving towards a future where recognising the disease earlier, strengthening multidisciplinary assessment and acting sooner can become a more consistent part of the patient journey. The challenge now is to make sure that a symptom as easily dismissed as breathlessness becomes a prompt to investigate, rather than a reason to wait. The more we recognise these changes earlier, the better positioned we are to move patients towards the right assessment and appropriate care.”