When breathlessness isn’t just ageing: Campaign urges early action on pulmonary fibrosis

Early attention to symptoms can make a meaningful difference. When patients reach specialists earlier, doctors can assess lung health sooner, establish a diagnosis faster, and begin appropriate management. Early diagnosis opens the door to slowing disease progression and support a better quality of life. Yet today up to half of those diagnosed with PF remain untreated, highlighting the continued need for awareness and timely care.

Supporting better living

Today the conversation moves from red flags to green flags. If red flags are about recognising the warning signs, green flags are about recognising the actions that support better living with pulmonary fibrosis.

The first green flag is early diagnosis. Listening to the body and seeking medical advice when symptoms persist can lead to earlier specialist evaluation and earlier care.

The second is following treatment plans recommended by healthcare professionals. Consistent treatment and regular monitoring help patients and doctors manage the condition more effectively over time.

Movement, guided by your physician’s advice, is another important green flag. Even simple daily activities, such as walking, can support physical strength and overall well-being. Many patients find that gentle, consistent exercise helps them maintain stamina and confidence in everyday life.

Managing symptoms

Living with pulmonary fibrosis is not only about managing symptoms. It is about protecting moments. When symptoms are recognised early and treatment is followed consistently, patients can take part in the everyday experiences that matter the most. It may even mean finally going for that dinner that has been postponed many times. Or taking a walk with friends without feeling exhausted. Or sitting in a stadium enjoying that game you have been looking forward to all season.

While pulmonary fibrosis remains a serious condition, progress in awareness, diagnosis, and care continues to create reasons for hope. Physicians today can provide a deeper understanding of the disease, improved tools for diagnosis, and treatments that can help patients manage their condition more effectively.

Building a healthier future requires effort from both sides. Healthcare professionals are meeting the public halfway with awareness, education, and earlier pathways to care.

The second half lies with each of us.

Listening to symptoms. Seeking medical advice early, and taking the daily steps that help protect lung health.

Because sometimes the signs people dismiss as age could be something more. Recognising them early can change the course of the story.