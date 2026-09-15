When breathlessness isn’t just ageing: Campaign urges early action on pulmonary fibrosis

From red flags to green flags: early care, lifestyle changes offer hope for IPF patients
Breathlessness while climbing stairs. A persistent dry cough that refuses to disappear. Fatigue that slowly becomes part of daily life. Many people assume these symptoms are simply signs of ageing. For some patients, however, they signal something far more serious: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, commonly known as IPF, is a progressive lung disease in which scar tissue forms in the lungs, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. Although considered rare, IPF affects an estimated 3.6 million people worldwide.
Because the symptoms often resemble common respiratory conditions or age-related changes, patients frequently reach specialists much later than they should.Marjan Maghami, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim for India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa
On average, diagnosis is delayed by one to two years, meaning valuable time may already have been lost by the time the disease is identified.
Symptoms can vary between individuals, but several signs commonly appear. These include a persistent dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and finger or toe clubbing, where the tips of the fingers or toes widen and become rounded. In many cases, people do not notice the changes in their breathing at first. They often brush them off as ageing, lack of fitness, or simple tiredness.
Every year we host an Interstitial Lung Disease Summit inviting pulmonologists, rheumatologists, and radiologists from across the region to discuss the latest guidelines that can improve treatment outcomes. During these discussions this year, one pattern repeatedly emerged. Patients were arriving at specialist clinics after months, and sometimes years, of living with unexplained symptoms. Many had already adjusted their lives around breathlessness without understanding the cause.
That observation led to the launch of the Red Flags awareness campaign in collaboration with leading pulmonologists and rheumatologists. The initiative was designed to highlight the early warning signs of pulmonary fibrosis and bring them into public conversation.
By speaking in clear and relatable terms, the campaign sought to help people recognise symptoms earlier and encourage them to seek medical advice sooner.Marjan Maghami, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim for India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa
Early attention to symptoms can make a meaningful difference. When patients reach specialists earlier, doctors can assess lung health sooner, establish a diagnosis faster, and begin appropriate management. Early diagnosis opens the door to slowing disease progression and support a better quality of life. Yet today up to half of those diagnosed with PF remain untreated, highlighting the continued need for awareness and timely care.
Today the conversation moves from red flags to green flags. If red flags are about recognising the warning signs, green flags are about recognising the actions that support better living with pulmonary fibrosis.
The first green flag is early diagnosis. Listening to the body and seeking medical advice when symptoms persist can lead to earlier specialist evaluation and earlier care.
The second is following treatment plans recommended by healthcare professionals. Consistent treatment and regular monitoring help patients and doctors manage the condition more effectively over time.
Movement, guided by your physician’s advice, is another important green flag. Even simple daily activities, such as walking, can support physical strength and overall well-being. Many patients find that gentle, consistent exercise helps them maintain stamina and confidence in everyday life.
Living with pulmonary fibrosis is not only about managing symptoms. It is about protecting moments. When symptoms are recognised early and treatment is followed consistently, patients can take part in the everyday experiences that matter the most. It may even mean finally going for that dinner that has been postponed many times. Or taking a walk with friends without feeling exhausted. Or sitting in a stadium enjoying that game you have been looking forward to all season.
While pulmonary fibrosis remains a serious condition, progress in awareness, diagnosis, and care continues to create reasons for hope. Physicians today can provide a deeper understanding of the disease, improved tools for diagnosis, and treatments that can help patients manage their condition more effectively.
Building a healthier future requires effort from both sides. Healthcare professionals are meeting the public halfway with awareness, education, and earlier pathways to care.
The second half lies with each of us.
Listening to symptoms. Seeking medical advice early, and taking the daily steps that help protect lung health.
Because sometimes the signs people dismiss as age could be something more. Recognising them early can change the course of the story.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.