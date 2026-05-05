GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Dubai releases asthma guidelines highlighting prevention, risks and early warning signs

Recommended measures include avoiding common triggers such as dust, perfumes, smoking

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Guidelines are designed to strengthen public awareness and support better day-to-day management of the condition, which remains one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases.
Guidelines are designed to strengthen public awareness and support better day-to-day management of the condition, which remains one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has set out a comprehensive package of measures and guidelines for managing asthma, outlining five key steps for prevention and control, four common mistakes to avoid, and three warning signs that require immediate medical attention, on World Asthma Day (May 5).

The authority said the guidelines are designed to strengthen public awareness and support better day-to-day management of the condition, which remains one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The recommended measures include avoiding common triggers such as dust, perfumes, smoke and pet dander, adhering to prescribed treatment plans, using preventive inhalers regularly and correctly, receiving recommended vaccinations including influenza and pneumonia, and maintaining regular follow-ups with a doctor.

DHA stressed the importance of seeking urgent care in emergency situations, highlighting three critical symptoms: severe difficulty breathing, lack of response to rescue inhalers, and difficulty speaking or bluish discolouration of the lips.

Asthma, the authority noted, is a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the airways, leading to narrowing and increased sensitivity. This results in symptoms including shortness of breath, wheezing, persistent coughing, particularly at night, and a feeling of tightness in the chest.

Five primary triggers were identified:

  • dust and pollen,

  • smoke including from tobacco use,

  • respiratory infections,

  • physical exertion and cold air, as well as

  • perfumes and chemical substances.

The authority also warned against four common mistakes made by patients:

  • relying solely on rescue inhalers,

  • discontinuing treatment once symptoms improve,

  • incorrect inhaler use, and

  • ignoring early signs.

Such behaviours, it said, can lead to worsening of the condition.

Indicators of poorly controlled asthma include frequent symptoms during the week, night-time awakenings due to symptoms, repeated need for rescue inhalers, and a noticeable impact on daily activities.

Dubai Health Authority emphasised that awareness is the first step towards better breathing, noting that effective asthma control begins with adherence to treatment and avoidance of triggers, paving the way for a more stable and healthier life.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

As Dubai’s property market enters a more balanced phase, opportunities remain but they are increasingly driven by informed choices rather than widespread discounts.

Dubai property market steady, no sign of distress sales

2m read
A boy tries to cool himself by pouring the water on his head to beat the heat as temperatures rise

Common cooling mistakes UAE residents make in summer

4m read
Authorities said motorists who fail to stop when the sign is displayed will face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic black points, stressing that adherence to the rule is essential to protect children during boarding and drop-off times.

Schools resume: Dh1,000 fine for ignoring bus stop

1m read
Awareness and simple preventive steps can help keep you healthy and safe during unstable weather conditions

How unstable weather make you sick, ways to avoid them

3m read