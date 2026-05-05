Recommended measures include avoiding common triggers such as dust, perfumes, smoking
Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has set out a comprehensive package of measures and guidelines for managing asthma, outlining five key steps for prevention and control, four common mistakes to avoid, and three warning signs that require immediate medical attention, on World Asthma Day (May 5).
The authority said the guidelines are designed to strengthen public awareness and support better day-to-day management of the condition, which remains one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases.
The recommended measures include avoiding common triggers such as dust, perfumes, smoke and pet dander, adhering to prescribed treatment plans, using preventive inhalers regularly and correctly, receiving recommended vaccinations including influenza and pneumonia, and maintaining regular follow-ups with a doctor.
DHA stressed the importance of seeking urgent care in emergency situations, highlighting three critical symptoms: severe difficulty breathing, lack of response to rescue inhalers, and difficulty speaking or bluish discolouration of the lips.
Asthma, the authority noted, is a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the airways, leading to narrowing and increased sensitivity. This results in symptoms including shortness of breath, wheezing, persistent coughing, particularly at night, and a feeling of tightness in the chest.
Five primary triggers were identified:
dust and pollen,
smoke including from tobacco use,
respiratory infections,
physical exertion and cold air, as well as
perfumes and chemical substances.
The authority also warned against four common mistakes made by patients:
relying solely on rescue inhalers,
discontinuing treatment once symptoms improve,
incorrect inhaler use, and
ignoring early signs.
Such behaviours, it said, can lead to worsening of the condition.
Indicators of poorly controlled asthma include frequent symptoms during the week, night-time awakenings due to symptoms, repeated need for rescue inhalers, and a noticeable impact on daily activities.
Dubai Health Authority emphasised that awareness is the first step towards better breathing, noting that effective asthma control begins with adherence to treatment and avoidance of triggers, paving the way for a more stable and healthier life.