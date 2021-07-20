Abu Dhabi: The UAE confirmed the detection of 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,502 new recoveries on Tuesday.
According to the latest update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were revealed after conducting 255,986 PCR tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 664,027, while fatality tally has now touched 1,904, and overall recoveries have reached 641,750.
The ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a swift recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.