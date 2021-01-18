Dubai: Field inspectors deployed by Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) across open markets and commercial centres have found eight shops breaking the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19. The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining physical distancing inside the establishments.
DED said it will continue its inspections along with its various partners, reminding shops and establishments that any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public will not be tolerated.
DED has directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and also urged the public to report any instance of noncompliance to health guidelines via the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.