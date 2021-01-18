Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection 3,471 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 256,732.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 142,388 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed six more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 751.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 2,990 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 228,364 of total recovered patients.
This means the active COVID-19 cases in the UAE have dropped to 27,617.