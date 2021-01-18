Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 88,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 1,971,521 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 19.93 doses per 100 people.
The daily vaccine doses are given in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, the ministry announced the detection of 3,471 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infections in the country to 256,732.
The virus has also claimed six more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 751.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 2,990 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 228,364 of total recovered patients.
This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 27,617.