Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, on Monday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the citywide vaccination drive for Emiratis and residents.
According to Dubai Media Office, The vaccine is being administered for free across multiple locations in the emirate.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that all UAE citizens and residents aged 16 years and above, who are eligible for vaccination, are now included in the National Vaccination Programme against COVID-19.