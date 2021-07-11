The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it has so far raised Dh300 million to establish the ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’, the UAE’s first charity hospital that seeks to help cancer patients in need.

The new total, raised in less than three months, brings the Foundation another step closer to reaching its Dh750 million fund-raising target. The Foundation had previously announced in June that it had raised Dh220 million towards the project. A number of philanthropists, government and nongovernment organisations, UAE businesses and corporates have generously donated to the hospital project.

Latest donors

The latest entities that have donated to the project include the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), Dubai Islamic Bank, Union Coop, Dar Al Ber Society and the family of the late Fardan Bin Ali Alfardan.

Spanning 50,000 square metres, the Al Jalila Foundation’s new 250-bed hospital will be built in two phases and will have a total capacity of treating 30,000 patients a year. The first phase of the hospital is set to open at the end of 2023 and will include 150 beds equipped with cutting-edge technology. The hospital will bring together innovative expertise and advanced medical technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care. The hospital will also work with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute on research studies to advance cancer care.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital stems from our vision to provide truly inclusive health care services and the high priority we place on the well-being of the UAE’s citizens and residents. The hospital is set to become a leader in cancer care, and we are immensely grateful to the philanthropic community for their contributions, which are helping us in realising our objective of making quality health care accessible to the most vulnerable in society.”

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Health is the cornerstone of a nation’s longevity, economic development and sustainability. At Al Jalila Foundation, we aim to build medical capacity as part of our contributions to strengthen the UAE’s health system. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be a beacon of hope, and we are grateful for the generosity and support of our donors that are helping us make this project a reality.”

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Donor support is an integral part of our success in developing the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital. The UAE’s first charity hospital will make a big difference in our community by providing comprehensive cancer care that is based on medical research in collaboration with the best cancer care hospitals in the world.”

Praise for initiative

Donors supporting the new Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital have praised the initiative to build the hospital as a pioneering contribution to the nation’s health care sector.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of Investment Corporation of Dubai, said: “We believe that the hospital, which is a wonderful tribute to the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will make an invaluable contribution to the country’s health care sector. The hospital will be another major milestone in the history of the UAE and will help transform the lives of many cancer patients and their families.”

Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said: “The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai is proud to support the construction of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital as part of its commitment to social responsibility.”

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said: “The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was among the first supporters of endowment projects and one of the most prominent contributors to humanitarian work. Today, the Awqaf Foundation, in partnership with various entities, is following in Sheikh Hamdan’s footsteps and his path of compassion and philanthropy, by contributing to the development of the state-of-the-art hospital that will provide the most innovative expertise to cancer patients in need.”

Abdulla Ali Obaid Al Hamli, Managing Director of Dubai Islamic Bank said: “Dubai Islamic Bank is delighted to support the development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, an initiative that will provide the highest level of cancer care to our community. We remain committed to Al Jalila Foundation, especially the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, which we see as a critical player in the progress of the medical and health care industry. We believe the hospital will have a strong role in finding solutions and innovations that reduce patient suffering and spreading health awareness among members of society.”

Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Coop, said: “Union Coop is keen to play an effective role in serving the community, participating in social development and supporting research to advance national prosperity. We are extremely proud to contribute to the development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital to advance education, treatment and research in the medical sector. Supporting non-profit medical initiatives is a top priority for Union Coop as it contributes to reinforcing the status of Dubai and the UAE as a hub for medical innovation.”

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, said: “Dar Al Ber Society’s contribution to Al Jalila Foundation’s humanitarian projects embodies the Society’s vision to support charitable, humanitarian and development work in its commitment to the values of social responsibility and prioritising the health of vulnerable patients and assisting them in their treatment. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital is of exceptional importance as it will help patients receive the urgent treatment they need.”