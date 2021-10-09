Dubai: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today met President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Expo 2020 Dubai, where they both attended the signing ceremony of a number of agreements between the two countries.
The signing ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.
The agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two nations covered economic, investment, ports and energy fields. During their meeting, Sheikh Mansour and President Berdimuhamedov discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting mutual cooperation across different economic and development fields. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and stressed the importance of boosting UAE-Turkmenistan partnerships to serve the interests of both the nations.
The first MoU was signed between DP World and the Agency of Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan, where both sides will cooperate in the field of port operations and logistics. The second agreement was signed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Turkmenistan to establish a joint investment company in Turkmenistan.
A loan agreement was also inked between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to finance a project to establish a chemical plant for mineral fertilizers in the city of Turkmenabad in Turkmenistan. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the State Energy Company of Turkmenistan and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company — Masdar — in addition to another MoU between Dubai Economy and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.
The President of Turkmenistan recorded a statement in the visitors’ register of Expo 2020 Dubai, in which he expressed his happiness with his country’s participation in the global event, lauding the strong relations binding the UAE and Turkmenistan.