Dubai: Last year, Dubai Police scored 91.1 per cent on the strategic index of ‘Community Happiness’ and 95.9 per cent on the ‘Partners Happiness Index’.

The force also achieved 91.1 per cent and 91.2 per cent in the ‘Satisfaction with Community Initiatives Index’ and the ‘Satisfaction with Publication of Information Index’, respectively.

The General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police released the statistics during its annual inspection, conducted by Major General Ahmad Mohamed Rafee, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, in the presence of Brigadier Khalid Ali Shuhail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Khalid bin Sulaiman, Director of Inspection and Control; and Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Deputy Director for Community Happiness, as well as several Dubai Police senior officers.

Established partnerships

Maj. Gen. Rafee reviewed the annual report of the department, which launched 23 community-based initiatives benefitting 1,005,733 beneficiaries, signed 193 memoranda of understanding and established partnerships with 230 entities in various fields last year.

The department also created 654 volunteering opportunities and saw the participation of 14,199 volunteers with a total volunteering time of 85,459 hours. It also welcomed 7,414 visitors to the recently renovated Dubai Police Museum at the main headquarters in Al Twar.

During the inspection, Maj. Gen. Rafee was also briefed on 15 work and policy manuals developed by the department last year. He also reviewed the statistics of the Security Awareness Department, which provided 3,056 awareness programmes over the past year to enhance society’s security awareness against negative phenomena.

Administrative initiatives

Maj. Gen. Rafee was further apprised about the achievements of the Sports Affairs Department that included winning 122 tournaments and 160 medals and offering sports rehabilitation activities to 15,422 beneficiaries.

Maj. Gen. Rafee also reviewed the statistics and performance of the Dubai Police Security Media Department, including their active presence in 2020, which resulted in crowning the force’s official social media accounts as the fastest-growing government accounts in the UAE with more than 195 views.