Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi at Expo 2020 Dubai today. Sheikh Mohammed met Dr Alvi in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
The meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields including trade, investment, energy and agriculture, among others. The meeting also discussed ways to boost trade volumes between UAE and Pakistan in the light of new emerging opportunities.
President Dr Arif Alvi stressed that the two countries share a robust relationship rooted in cultural affinities and strengthened by the presence of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for the welfare of Pakistani expatriates living in the UAE. Dr Alvi was on a visit to the UAE to open the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020.
Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.