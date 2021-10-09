Dubai: It will be easier for members of the same family to live in the same area in Dubai after a new directive regarding the housing programme for Emiratis announced on Saturday.
The announcement was tweeted by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of the emirate.
“Within the housing programmes for citizens in Dubai and based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], today [Saturday] we approved giving priority in allocating residential land for members of the same family to live within the same area,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
“Today, we also approved the start of establishing a unified platform through which citizens can exchange grants, land and housing units among themselves to bring families closer and to facilitate regional transfers for citizen families.”