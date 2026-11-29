Sheikh Mohamed pledges continued diplomacy for just, comprehensive and lasting peace
Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, stressing the country's commitment to pursuing a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.
In a message marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on November 29, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's longstanding position in support of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.
The message was addressed to the Chairman of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.
The UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations highlighted the President's message in a post on X, reaffirming the country's determination to continue working with international partners through dialogue and diplomacy.
The mission said the UAE would maintain its efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that safeguards the dignity of the Palestinian people and enables the peoples of the region to live in peace, security and stability.
The statement underscored the UAE's commitment to diplomatic engagement and international cooperation in advancing a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue.
The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977 and is observed annually on November 29.
The date commemorates the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 181 on November 29, 1947, which proposed partitioning Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime.
The resolution envisaged the creation of two states, but only Israel has come into existence, while the Palestinian people's aspirations for statehood and self-determination remain unfulfilled.
The annual observance provides an opportunity for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to Palestinian rights, including self-determination, national independence, sovereignty and the right of return.
The United Nations marks the occasion through special meetings, diplomatic statements and cultural events at its headquarters in New York and other UN offices worldwide.
This year's observance comes amid continuing concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in the West Bank, with the United Nations renewing calls for a just and lasting peace and progress towards a two-state solution.