UAE renews call for independent Palestinian state

President’s letter to UN highlights support for a two-state framework

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in the Tel Al Hawa neighbourhood, in the southern part of Gaza City, on November 29, 2025.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations and inalienable rights.

In a letter to the Chairman of United Nations Information System on the Question of Palestine, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE remains committed to the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-State solution and relevant UN resolutions.

The letter comes on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (UNISPAL).

UNISPAL is the world’s largest online repository of documents on the question of Palestine.

It was established and is maintained by the Division for Palestinian Rights in response to successive General Assembly mandates.

The main collection contains the texts of current and historical United Nations material concerning the question of Palestine and other issues related to the Middle East situation and the search for peace.

UNISPAL contains the English texts with a growing number in the other official UN languages.

