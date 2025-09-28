GOLD/FOREX
UAE diplomacy at UNGA focuses on ending Gaza war

The UAE mobilized all its resources and diplomatic channels to achieve its objectives

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, has highlighted that UAE efforts at UN General Assembly to confront Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian land and ending the war in Gaza.

In a post on his X account, Dr. Gargash wrote: “The top priority of UAE diplomacy, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs during the United Nations General Assembly week, centred on confronting Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian land, ending the war in Gaza, halting bloodshed, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid. The UAE mobilised all its resources and diplomatic channels to achieve these objectives.” 

The diplomatic adviser underscored the successful participation, stating: “The UAE’s strong diplomatic presence marked another year of achievement at the UN General Assembly week under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah. His extensive experience, wide-ranging connections, a dedicated and capable team, together with the UAE’s international standing and proven record of success, provided a solid foundation for progress in New York,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
