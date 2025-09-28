UAE diplomacy at UNGA focuses on ending Gaza war

The UAE mobilized all its resources and diplomatic channels to achieve its objectives
In a post on his X account, Dr. Gargash wrote: “The top priority of UAE diplomacy, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs during the United Nations General Assembly week, centred on confronting Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian land, ending the war in Gaza, halting bloodshed, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid. The UAE mobilised all its resources and diplomatic channels to achieve these objectives.”
The diplomatic adviser underscored the successful participation, stating: “The UAE’s strong diplomatic presence marked another year of achievement at the UN General Assembly week under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah. His extensive experience, wide-ranging connections, a dedicated and capable team, together with the UAE’s international standing and proven record of success, provided a solid foundation for progress in New York,” he added.
