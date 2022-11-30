The UAE President and Vice-President have paid tribute to Emirati soldiers who lost their lives in the service of the nation on the occasion of the Commemoration Day that falls annually on November 30.
President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has paid homage to the nation’s heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect their country, on the occasion of the Commemoration Day.
“On Commemoration Day, the nation remembers with pride and gratitude its brave sons and daughters who gave their lives while protecting the UAE. The names of our fallen heroes are written in history and we pray that God grants them eternal rest and brings peace to their families,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account, honouring the souls of the nation’s heroes on the Commemoration Day.
“Today, the UAE observes a one-minute silence in honour of the souls of its heroic martyrs. All sacrifices are nothing compared to the sacrifices of martyrs. All mothers salute the mothers of martyrs,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
“Martyrs are not dead, but rather they are alive with their Lord, receiving sustenance. Martyrs will remain immortal in the hearts of the UAE people,” the Vice-President added.
