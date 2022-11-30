Abu Dhabi: Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, participated in a prayer on the souls of Emirati martyrs at the Ministry of Defence, in appreciation of the sacrifices of the nation’s righteous martyrs, on the occasion of Commemoration Day.
Al Rumaithi was joined by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to a number of the Ministry’s military and civilian personnel.
On this occasion, the Chief of Staff affirmed that Commemoration Day is a day of national pride and dignity, adding that it will remain as one of the symbols of the nation’s unity, cohesion and deep societal fusion.
He added that the sacrifices of the righteous Emirati martyrs embodies the values needed to instill the sense of duty and defence of the homeland, as well as advancing the country’s development march across various fields.