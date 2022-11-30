Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the ‘Commemoration Day’ ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi in perpetuation of the Emirati martyrs' memory and their sacrifices for the homeland.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, along with a number of senior officials.
The ceremony commenced with the arrival of Sheikh Saud in Wahat Al Karama, who laid a wreath of flowers on Wahat Al Karama's Memorial before witnessing the firing of 21 artillery rounds in honour of the souls of the martyrs and in appreciation of their sacrifices for the sake of the country and its sovereignty.
On this occasion, Sheikh Saud honoured a number of the martyrs' relatives and presented them with medals.