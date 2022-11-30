Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, sent a message of pride and gratitude to the mothers and families of martyrs on the occasion of Commemoration Day that falls on 30 November each year.
In her message, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima expressed her pride and gratitude to the Emirati heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep the country’s flag flying high, as an icon of strength, pride and loyalty.
“I salute you, mothers of martyrs, whose sacrifices show your great attributes and sincere patriotism. You are an honourable example for us and all other mothers to follow. Your sons lost their lives in the battlefields while defending their nation. Their memory will remain forever in our hearts and their names will always be remembered and engraved in our country’s history,” Sheikha Fatima said.