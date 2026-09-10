UAE, Germany deepen strategic ties during Sheikh Mohamed’s state visit

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to supporting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with international law including the principles of the UN Charter, and underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to support a negotiated settlement and alleviate the humanitarian consequences. The leaders strongly condemned increasing attacks in Ukraine, which have resulted in an increasing number of civilian casualties and injuries, and the destruction of critical infrastructure. They agreed on the urgent necessity to reach a ceasefire in the Black Sea to facilitate grain exports and ensure global food security. Germany thanked UAE for facilitating talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.They agreed on joint immediate humanitarian and development assistance for the Ukrainian people for the upcoming winter with a focus on critical decentralized infrastructure for vulnerable communities; support for children, youth and families; and food security. Additionally, both sides also intend to explore a more comprehensive joint partnership focused on recovery and development initiatives to be announced in connection with the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027. The two leaders welcomed the most recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, which brings the total number of prisoners exchanged to 7,997 since the beginning of the war. They also discussed avenues for cooperation in support of Ukraine's recovery, across all fields, and Germany welcomed the CEPA agreement between the UAE and Ukraine, noting its potential to contribute to Ukraine’s long-term stabilisation and reconstruction.