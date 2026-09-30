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Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Abdullah bin Zayed checks on passengers after flydubai security incident

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WAM
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Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM discuss bilateral relations during phone call
WAM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them during a telephone call with Gideon Sa’ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The two sides also exchanged views on the overall developments in the region.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah inquired about the safety of the passengers aboard the flydubai flight traveling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport, which experienced a security incident that was brought under control. He expressed his wishes for their continued health and well-being and conveyed his greetings to the passengers’ families.

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