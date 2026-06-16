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UAE committed to advancing peace, stability, Sheikh Mohamed tells G7 Summit

Sheikh Mohamed thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the summit

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UAE committed to advancing peace, stability, Sheikh Mohamed tells G7 Summit
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Evian-les-Bains, France: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working alongside its partners to advance peace, security, stability, trust and development globally.

In a speech during the 52nd G7 Summit at Evian-les-Bains, France, Sheikh Mohamed thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the summit and for the invitation to participate. He also said he was pleased to meet with friends and partners at a time of significant challenges

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The region is experiencing profound upheaval and an unprecedented period of rapidly evolving challenges whose impact extends far beyond its borders. He also expressed appreciation to the G7 members and partners around the world for their support during the UAE’s defence against thousands of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting civilian sites over six consecutive weeks.

He said that the current crisis has underscored the need for greater cooperation and collective action. He added that resilient supply chains, secure trade routes, and efficient infrastructure are essential foundations for prosperity, and that safeguarding global stability is not only a shared interest but also a collective responsibility.

In this context, the President commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump in contributing to the agreement on the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

He reaffirmed that lasting and sustainable peace in the region rests on respect for the sovereignty of states, the principles of good neighbourliness, and full adherence to the rules of international law in a manner that promotes security, stability, and prosperity for all.

He further highlighted the significant potential to expand cooperation in areas that will drive future progress, including the energy transition, artificial intelligence, and economic development, noting that the UAE has been a trusted and forward-looking partner in these fields.

The UAE’s participation at the G7 Summit reflects its commitment to strengthening these partnerships and investing in innovation, connectivity, and resilience as key drivers of a more prosperous future.

He added that the summit would help advance cooperation in these areas in ways that support stability and promote prosperity both regionally and worldwide.

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