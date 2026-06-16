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UAE President arrives at G7 Summit venue in France

Visit underscores UAE’s role in global economic and political dialogue

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WAM
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived at the venue of the 52nd G7 Summit, hosted by the French Republic in the city of Évian-les-Bains from 15 to 17 June at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation that includes a number of ministers and senior officials.

The UAE’s invitation to participate in the summit reflects the global recognition accorded to the country and its role in promoting international cooperation and addressing shared challenges.

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