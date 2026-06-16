GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President joins world leaders at G7 meeting

France hosts the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains from June 15–17, bringing leaders together

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit taking place in Évian-les-Bains, France.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit taking place in Évian-les-Bains, France.
AFP
1/10
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.S. President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Council President Antonio Costa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
AFP
2/10
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Emmanuel Macron, President of France stand for a photograph during the G7 France 2026 Summit at the Hotel Royal.
UAE Presidential Court
3/10
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Trump discussed strategic cooperation and joint efforts to further strengthen UAE-US relations in support of both countries’ mutual interests.
AFP
4/10
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission during the G7 France 2026 Summit at the Hotel Royal. Seen with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.
UAE Presidential Court
5/10
US President Donald Trump speaks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and France's President Emmanuel Macron during a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026.
AP
6/10
France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes and shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for the official greeting ahead of a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026.
AFP
7/10
US President Donald Trump (R) reacts as he receives a jersey of Germany's national football team bearing the number 47 and his name, gifted by Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz (C) flanked by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, central-eastern France on June 16, 2026.
AFP
8/10
French President Emmanuel Macron, front right, speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, front left, at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France.
AP
9/10
G7 Summit: PM Modi receives warm welcome from French President Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, poses with India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi during a welcome ceremony prior to a group photo of G7 leaders and invited nations during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.
10/10
European Council President Antonio Costa, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, Kenya's President William Ruto, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Brazilian politician Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva pose for a family photograph during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President to participate in G7 Summit in France

1m read
This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.

Kuwait PM visits airport hit by Iranian drones

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Dubai approves second, larger Dh1.5b incentives package

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attends government retreat in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed attends AI government retreat

2m read