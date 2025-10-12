UAE closely monitoring developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calls for de-escalation

Afghanistan, Pakistan claim dozens of soldiers killed in heavy border fighting
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for de-escalation and the avoidance of measures that could exacerbate tensions in the region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the importance of prioritizing restraint and wisdom, and of adopting diplomatic means to resolve differences in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in South Asia.
Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire along their shared border after days of clashes and mutual accusations of violating each other’s territory.
The Pakistani military reported that 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 injured by Afghan forces, while an Afghan spokesman cited by the Associated Press claimed 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed during overnight operations.
The cross-border fire comes days after Kabul accused Islamabad of conducting airstrikes inside Afghan territory, an allegation Pakistan has not officially addressed.
This marks one of the most serious flare-ups in recent months, reflecting the ongoing deterioration of relations between the two neighbours over repeated accusations of territorial violations.
