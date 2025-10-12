GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE closely monitoring developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calls for de-escalation

Afghanistan, Pakistan claim dozens of soldiers killed in heavy border fighting

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE calls for dialogue amid Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes
UAE calls for dialogue amid Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes
WAM

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for de-escalation and the avoidance of measures that could exacerbate tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the importance of prioritizing restraint and wisdom, and of adopting diplomatic means to resolve differences in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in South Asia.

Heavy exchange of fire along shared border

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire along their shared border after days of clashes and mutual accusations of violating each other’s territory.

The Pakistani military reported that 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 injured by Afghan forces, while an Afghan spokesman cited by the Associated Press claimed 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed during overnight operations.

Rising tensions over airstrike allegations

The cross-border fire comes days after Kabul accused Islamabad of conducting airstrikes inside Afghan territory, an allegation Pakistan has not officially addressed.

This marks one of the most serious flare-ups in recent months, reflecting the ongoing deterioration of relations between the two neighbours over repeated accusations of territorial violations.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistanAfghanistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistani soldiers patrolling along Pak-Afghan border in this undated photo.

Explained: Pakistan–Afghanistan deadly border clashes

3m read
Stefan Zbysek Cebula

UAE: Expat's legs “wobble” after Dh100,000 win call

1m read
UAE's players celebrate after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 1, 2025.

UAE ready to surprise big teams at the Asia Cup 2025

2m read
Quake hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in India, Pakistan

Quake hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in India, Pakistan

1m read