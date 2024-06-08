20230611 eid al adha
File photo of people celebrating Eid Al Adha in UAE Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE on Saturday announced Eid Al Adha holidays for federal government employees.

The four-day holiday will commence on Saturday, June 15, and will extend till Tuesday, June 18.

Government offices will close during these days, allowing employees to celebrate one of Islam’s most significant festivals.

Work for federal government sectors will resume on Wednesday, June 19.