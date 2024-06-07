How many days do I get off?

As per the UAE Cabinet announcement, public and private sector employees will get a four-day break. One day for Arafat Day (which is on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah) and three days for Eid Al Adha, that come right after the day of Arafat. Both these holidays combined mean that you get a four-day public holiday.

When will the Eid break fall?

On June 7, Abu Dhabi based International Astronomical Centre (IAC) announced that the moon for Dhu Al Hijjah had been sighted. As per the announcement, Arafat Day is now going to fall on Saturday, June 15.

Right after the day of Arafat is Eid Al Adha, for which workers in the public and private sector will get three days off - Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12. This means that the days for the public holiday are from Saturday, June 15, till Tuesday, June 18.

What happens when an official holiday falls on your weekend?

If you usually get a weekend for Saturday and Sunday, would you get an extra day off for the public holiday? No, according to the legal experts who spoke with Gulf News.

If your weekend coincides with a public holiday, companies are not legally required to give an extra day off to workers.