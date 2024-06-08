Dubai: With the long weekend on everyone’s mind, if you are looking for fun activities during the Eid Al Adha break, here are the locations where you will be able to catch fireworks lighting up the night sky.
Dubai
Dates: June 16 and 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Location: Riverland Dubai, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
Additional activities at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts include a laser shows at 7.30pm, 8.20pm, and 9.30pm, Bollywood dance shows, stage shows and Eid street food.
Abu Dhabi
Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Location: Abu Dhabi Corniche
Al Ain
Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Location: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium
Al Dhafra
Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Locations: Public Park, Madinat Zayed, Al Marfa