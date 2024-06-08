Eid
Want to catch the Eid fireworks? These are the locations announced so far. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: With the long weekend on everyone’s mind, if you are looking for fun activities during the Eid Al Adha break, here are the locations where you will be able to catch fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Dubai

Dates: June 16 and 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Location: Riverland Dubai, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Additional activities at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts include a laser shows at 7.30pm, 8.20pm, and 9.30pm, Bollywood dance shows, stage shows and Eid street food.

Abu Dhabi

Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Location: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Al Ain

Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Location: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Al Dhafra

Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 9pm
Locations: Public Park, Madinat Zayed, Al Marfa