Dubai: Beware, all public beaches in Dubai have been reserved for families only during Eid Al Adha holidays.

Dubai Municipality has issued a new circular on Friday aiming to ensure a high quality of life for residents and visitors.

The initiative reflects the Municipality’s commitment to incorporating entertainment and tourism amenities to boost the emirate’s attractiveness.

The eight public beaches supervised by Dubai Municipality in the emirate, which are reserved for families, include: Khor Al Mamzar Beach, Cornich Al Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali Beach.

Eng Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, said that the decision has been taken to manage the high influx of visitors to Dubai’s beaches during Eid Al Adha. The aim is to provide family members with a unique opportunity to enjoy the Emirate’s top tourist destinations during the Eid holiday, he added.

Juma said: “Dubai Municipality has deployed safety and rescue teams of 140 highly qualified personnel, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to enhance beach rescue operations and ensure top security and safety standards for beachgoers.

Additionally, a 65-member Field Supervisory Team has been formed to oversee beach operations and follow up during the Eid holidays, aiming to provide advanced levels of comfort and well-being for families and improve their quality of life.”

The Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department asserted that Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with its strategic partners, will closely monitor all operations on its beaches during Eid Al Adha holiday.

Dubai Municipality oversees the management of water channels and public beaches in the emirate, focusing on infrastructure development and offering advanced services and attractive integrated facilities. These efforts aim to provide a recreational experience for residents and tourists, enhancing their well-being and happiness.