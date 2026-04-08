UAE a source of stability under wise leadership, says Sharjah Ruler

Sharjah Ruler urges calm, says UAE security assured by leadership and armed forces
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has reassured residents that the UAE remains secure and stable under its wise leadership and the vigilance of its armed forces.
Speaking during a phone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, Sheikh Sultan said the nation’s leadership and armed forces — whom he described as “Protectors of the Nation” — continue to safeguard the country and everyone living on its land.
He called on residents not to be distracted by rumours or unexplained sounds, urging them instead to remain calm and find reassurance through faith, remembrance of God, and commitment to good deeds.
Sheikh Sultan also addressed public inquiries received by the programme regarding requests to dig lakes in certain areas of the emirate. He clarified that such projects depend strictly on geological suitability, noting that lakes cannot be constructed in saline land due to instability.
Referring to the area between Hamda and Washah, near the camel racetrack, Sheikh Sultan explained that the mountains known as “Qurun Al Bar” naturally retain water and prevent it from flowing to the sea, leading to its accumulation in specific locations. He added that there is no risk of leakage, as the soil structure in the area is cohesive and similar to the surrounding mountains, rather than sandy.
He explained that such projects are dependent on geological conditions, noting that lakes cannot be developed in saline land due to instability.
Referring to the Al Rakad Al Ibil area, Sheikh Sultan said the surrounding mountains naturally help retain water, ensuring stability and preventing leakage, as the land there is cohesive rather than sandy.
He further elaborated that the visible sands in the area, known as “Sawafi,” have historical and geological significance, shaped over time by natural forces.
Highlighting the richness of the Arabic language, Sheikh Sultan encouraged residents to deepen their knowledge through reading and learning. He described reading as a source of peace and fulfilment, noting that the Arabic language holds immense depth and beauty.
He also stressed the importance of guiding younger generations away from distractions and meaningless talk, warning against excessive engagement with electronic devices. Sheikh Sultan emphasised that the human mind remains the greatest form of intelligence, surpassing artificial systems, as all innovation originates from human thought.
Calling on the public to adhere to Islamic teachings, Sheikh Sultan urged Muslims to follow the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), particularly highlighting the value of remembrance and reflection after prayers.
Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Sultan addressed the people of the UAE, urging them to return to their faith and remain united. He reaffirmed confidence that the country will continue to overcome challenges, stressing that reassurance lies in trust in God and in the nation’s strong leadership.