UAE a source of stability under wise leadership, says Sharjah Ruler

Speaking during a phone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, Sheikh Sultan said the nation’s leadership and armed forces — whom he described as “Protectors of the Nation” — continue to safeguard the country and everyone living on its land.

Referring to the area between Hamda and Washah, near the camel racetrack, Sheikh Sultan explained that the mountains known as “Qurun Al Bar” naturally retain water and prevent it from flowing to the sea, leading to its accumulation in specific locations. He added that there is no risk of leakage, as the soil structure in the area is cohesive and similar to the surrounding mountains, rather than sandy.

Sheikh Sultan also addressed public inquiries received by the programme regarding requests to dig lakes in certain areas of the emirate. He clarified that such projects depend strictly on geological suitability, noting that lakes cannot be constructed in saline land due to instability.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Sultan addressed the people of the UAE, urging them to return to their faith and remain united. He reaffirmed confidence that the country will continue to overcome challenges, stressing that reassurance lies in trust in God and in the nation’s strong leadership.

Calling on the public to adhere to Islamic teachings, Sheikh Sultan urged Muslims to follow the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), particularly highlighting the value of remembrance and reflection after prayers.

He also stressed the importance of guiding younger generations away from distractions and meaningless talk, warning against excessive engagement with electronic devices. Sheikh Sultan emphasised that the human mind remains the greatest form of intelligence, surpassing artificial systems, as all innovation originates from human thought.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.