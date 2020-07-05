Dubai: On Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the changes confirmed in the UAE government. Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his approval of the new government restructure on Saturday as part of plans to prepare the country for a post-coronavirus future.
This is the complete UAE government structure including new ministries and ministers announced on Sunday.
His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President of UAE
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence
Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior
Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance
Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi
Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future
Ahmad Juma Al Za'abi
Minister of the Federal Supreme Council
Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais
Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs
Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
Minister of State for Financial Affairs
Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi
Minister of State for International Cooperation
Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Development
Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi
Minister of Climate Change and Environment
Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber
Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi
Minister of Justice
Hussain Ebrahim Al Hammadi
Minister of Education
Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bawardi
Minister of State for Defence Affairs
Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi
Minister Cultural and Youth
Jameela Salem Al Muhairi
Minister of State for Public Education
Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli
Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid
Minister of Community Development
Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri
Minister of Economy
Maitha Salem Al Shamsi
Minister of State
Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi
Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs
Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi
Minister of State for Foreign Trade
Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi
Minister of State for Government Development and the Future
Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui
Minister of State for Youth Affairs
Zaki Nussaibah
Minister of State
Mariam Bint Mohammad Al Muhairi
Minister of State for Food and Water Security
Sara Bint Yousuf Al Amiri
Minister of State for Advanced Technology
Omar Sultan Al Olama
Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Teleworking Applications
Ahmad Ali Mohammad Al Sayegh
Minister of State
Sheikh Mohammed added that UAE would be "canceling 50 per cent of government service centers and converting them to digital platforms within two years while merging about 50 per cent of federal agencies with each other or within ministries creating new government ministerial positions."