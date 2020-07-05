Sheikh Mohammed announced changes to the UAE government on Sunday

Dubai: On Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the changes confirmed in the UAE government. Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his approval of the new government restructure on Saturday as part of plans to prepare the country for a post-coronavirus future.

This is the complete UAE government structure including new ministries and ministers announced on Sunday.

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President of UAE

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence

Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi

Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future

Ahmad Juma Al Za'abi

Minister of the Federal Supreme Council

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais

Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs

Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer

Minister of State for Financial Affairs

Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi

Minister of State for International Cooperation

Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Development

Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi

Minister of Climate Change and Environment

Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi

Minister of Justice

Hussain Ebrahim Al Hammadi

Minister of Education

Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bawardi

Minister of State for Defence Affairs

Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi

Minister Cultural and Youth

Jameela Salem Al Muhairi

Minister of State for Public Education

Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli

Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid

Minister of Community Development

Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri

Minister of Economy

Maitha Salem Al Shamsi

Minister of State

Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs

Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi

Minister of State for Foreign Trade

Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi

Minister of State for Government Development and the Future

Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui

Minister of State for Youth Affairs

Zaki Nussaibah

Minister of State

Mariam Bint Mohammad Al Muhairi

Minister of State for Food and Water Security

Sara Bint Yousuf Al Amiri

Minister of State for Advanced Technology

Omar Sultan Al Olama

Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Teleworking Applications

Ahmad Ali Mohammad Al Sayegh

Minister of State