Sharjah: The State Prosecutor’s Office has warned residents and visitors through its accounts on social media about the legal consequences of spreading false rumours and playing pranks that harm society in light of what is known as “April Fool”.
The UAE Public Prosecution has indicated that rumours that negatively affect society, harm public interests, spread negative spirit and disturb public security, and indulging in any such activity is a crime that is punishable by law in the UAE by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year. This applies to anyone who intentionally broadcasts false or malicious news, data, rumours or broadcasts propaganda if such exercise is deemed liable to disturb public security, instil terror among the people or harm public interest in any way.
Public Prosecution further warned that all such instances of breach of law will be dealt with in accordance with Article 198 of the Federal Penal Code of the UAE.